Entertainment News Roundup: Rare footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released; Zelenskiy urges film stars at Berlinale to take sides and support Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rare footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic is being released on Wednesday, decades after the discovery of the wreckage and more than a century after the ship hit an iceberg and sunk. The footage from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985. Most of it has not been previously released to the public.

Zelenskiy urges film stars at Berlinale to take sides and support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged filmmakers to take sides in what he termed a battle between freedom and tyranny, drawing a parallel in his speech opening the Berlin Film Festival between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Berlin Wall. Zelenskiy recalled his own experience as an actor, urging colleagues to "break the fourth wall" by directly addressing their audiences.

Paramount to raise streaming prices as ad slump knocks revenue

Paramount Global Inc will raise prices for its flagship streaming service in some markets this year, the CBS network owner said on Thursday, amid an extended weakness in the advertising market that has pressured revenue. Shares in Paramount, formerly known as ViacomCBS, were down 1.5% in a broadly weak market. They had tumbled as much as 8% in premarket trading.

Actor Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said on Thursday, nearly a year after the "Die Hard" franchise star retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 million stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO

Chinese esports company VSPO, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, said on Thursday Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought a stake worth $265 million in the company, as the kingdom continues its push in the gaming market. Saudi's Public Investment Fund will take a stake in VSPO through gaming unit Savvy Games Group and become the Chinese company's single largest equity holder, VSPO said.

Celebrities, fashionistas say goodbye to late designer Vivienne Westwood

Celebrities and fashionistas gathered at London's Southwark Cathedral on Thursday to say goodbye to veteran designer Vivienne Westwood, who died in December aged 81. The memorial service for the designer and campaigner drew famous names from the worlds of film, music and fashion, including actors Vanessa Redgrave and her daughter Joely Richardson, Helena Bonham Carter, Gwendoline Christie and Elle Fanning as well as music stars Simon Le Bon, Nick Cave, Bob Geldolf and Stormzy.

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover

Drake and 21 Savage have settled a lawsuit by Conde Nast accusing the rappers of using the Vogue name and creating a fake Vogue magazine without permission to promote their recent No. 1 album "Her Loss." In an internal memo on Thursday, Conde Nast general counsel Will Bowes said the settlement with the rappers includes an unspecified monetary payment that will "bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial."

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino named chair of YMU board

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino has been named chair of the board of YMU, a transatlantic talent management company whose clients include Simon Cowell and Paris Hilton. Yaccarino is chairman of NBCUniversal's Global Advertising and Partnerships unit, overseeing ad sales, partnerships and strategic initiatives across the company's television networks and its streaming platform, Peacock. NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast Corp.

Actress Raquel Welch, screen siren of 1960s-70s, dead at age 82

Actress Raquel Welch, who helped reshape the traditional image of the Hollywood sex symbol in an era when the movie industry was still overtly defining an idealized version of sensuality for mass consumption, died on Wednesday at age 82. Her death following a brief illness was confirmed in a statement released by her Los Angeles-based manager.

8-bit to theme park: Super Mario warps into Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood visitors can leap over to the new Super Nintendo World and see Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto’s Mushroom Kingdom come to life with vibrant colored coin blocks, warp pipes, Piranha plants and beloved characters like Mario and Luigi. “There's nothing better than being inside the land,” said Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative. “You'll see kids, five years old, grown men, 50 years old, just screaming because they're coming to a place where they've only known it on their game and now, they get to actually go here.”

(With inputs from agencies.)