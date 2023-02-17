Left Menu

Gael Garcia Bernal, Renate Reinsve to star in sci-fi film 'Another End'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:16 IST
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal and ''The Worst Person in the World'' star Renate Reinsve are set to feature in a high-concept sci-fi film, titled ''Another End''.

The movie, which will be written and directed by Italian filmmaker Piero Messina, will also star Berenice Bejo, known for critical hits ''The Artist'' and ''The Past''.

According to American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set in a not-too-distant future where technology allows people to say a final farewell to those who have died.

''A blurb on the project sent to potential buyers — 'what remains of all the love that the bodies promise each other when their time is over?' — suggests 'Another End' will sit firmly on the art house side of sci-fi, akin to brainy speculative genre movies such as Claire Denis' High-Life or Steven Soderbergh's Solaris,'' the official description read.

The project is backed by Indigo Film, which had produced Paolo Sorrentino's Oscar-winner ''The Great Beauty'' and ''Youth''.

