Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedia 'fed off each other's energies' for debut audio series 'Social Distancing'

Actor Neha Dhupia says the comfort she shares with husband Angad Bedi in real life helped them a lot while playing a married couple in audio series Social Distancing.The duo has starred together in movies Rangeelay and Ungli, but Social Distancing marks their first collaboration in which they are playing a married couple.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:35 IST
Actor Neha Dhupia says the comfort she shares with husband Angad Bedi in real life helped them a lot while playing a married couple in audio series ''Social Distancing''.

The duo has starred together in movies ''Rangeelay'' and ''Ungli'', but ''Social Distancing'' marks their first collaboration in which they are playing a married couple. The audio series explores the complexities of relationships and revolves around a married couple Raghavan Rao (essayed by Angad) and Savi (essayed by Neha), during the lockdown. "We play wife and husband, so it's very close to who we are as people. But one thing we don't have in common are the circumstances our characters are going through. I hope it never happens to anyone,'' Dhupia told PTI in an interview. The 42-year-old actor said working with her real-life partner was ''comforting and discomforting'' at the same time. "As actors, you're always crossing the line, but as husband and wife, there's a lot of comfort. The advantages definitely outweigh the disadvantages. The over-familiarity and chemistry work out. But sometimes, you don't realize what you end up seeing because there's so much comfort between us and that works against us," she added.

Bedi credited Dhupia for getting him on board the Audible India project, written by Chetan Bhagat. The actor said Raghavan is one of his ''most favourite'' characters.

"It's an author-backed part for any actor to perform and I loved being Raghavan Rao throughout the journey. He's not only a character, but also the show's narrator. So, the narrative is also from his point-of-view. Whether it's visual or audio, this has been one of my most favourite and loved characters," he said.

Bedi believes the audio series gave them the opportunity to have a lot of fun together. ''... This show gave us the scope to have a lot of fun together as I love situational comedy and drama. I felt this is something that's also very close to our spoken language, to my tonality in real-life. We have just fed off each other's energies through voice," he said.

