Disney release schedule change pushes 'The Marvels' to fall 2023

Disney has made changes to its release schedule by moving Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels' movie from summer to fall.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 02:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 02:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Disney has made changes to its release schedule by moving Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels' movie from summer to fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Brie Larson starrer 'The Marvels' has been pushed back from July 28 to November 10.

In a similar move, the theme park-based Haunted Mansion will take over the July 28 slot from August 11. 'The Marvels' is a sequel to 'Captain Marvel', which grossed USD 1 billion worldwide. It is directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta and stars Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau from 'Captain Marvel'.

The actor made her Marvel debut with 'WandaVision', which included screenwriter Megan McDonnell from 'The Marvels', reported The Hollywood Reporter. It also stars 'Ms. Marvel' breakout Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in a story in which these three heroes switch places every time they use their powers. The premise was teased in the finale of 'Ms. Marvel', which featured a cameo by Larson's Captain Marvel.

Marvel is set to slow down and spread out its Disney+ TV output after releasing a breakneck 18 projects across TV and theatrical in 2021 and 2022. They just released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is the 31st Marvel Studios theatrical release, and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, with Peyton Reed directing. It also introduces Jonathan Majors' villain Kang to the big screen.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' due out May 5, and on the small screen is expected to debut 'Loki' season two and Samuel L. Jackson's 'Secret Invasion' this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

