Girl killed in leopard attack in UP's Bijnor
A 14-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a leopard here, police said on Saturday.
Aditi, a resident of Chhota Kiratpur village under Nagina police station, was attacked by the leopard when she was going to a temple with her mother on Friday evening, said Circle Officer Sangram Singh.
As villagers raised an alarm, the leopard fled the spot. Aditi was admitted to a community health centre where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.
