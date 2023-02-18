Girl killed in leopard attack in UP's Bijnor

A 14-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a leopard here, police said on Saturday.

Aditi, a resident of Chhota Kiratpur village under Nagina police station, was attacked by the leopard when she was going to a temple with her mother on Friday evening, said Circle Officer Sangram Singh.

As villagers raised an alarm, the leopard fled the spot. Aditi was admitted to a community health centre where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

