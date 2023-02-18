Entertainment News Roundup: Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion; London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

Late in the evening of Feb. 24, 2022, just some 15 hours after Russia triggered its invasion of his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy found time to receive American actor Sean Penn. Sitting in a bare, apparently windowless room, Zelenskiy speculated on Vladimir Putin's motives for the invasion.

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with organisers dedicating the five-day event to late designer Vivienne Westwood, who died in December. Westwood, who died aged 81, was one of British fashion's biggest names. She rose to fame dressing the Sex Pistols, becoming synonymous with 1970s punk rock, and was known for her rebellious designs.

Banned Iranian filmmaker portrays her version of Iran-Iraq war

Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi's debut animation aims to counter what she says is the traditional narrative of the Iran-Iraq War as her contribution to supporting protests at home. "The Siren", which premiered in the Berlinale's Panorama section on Thursday, is set against the backdrop of the war that started in 1980 and ground on for eight years, claiming up to 2 million lives.

Rare footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic is being released on Wednesday, decades after the discovery of the wreckage and more than a century after the ship hit an iceberg and sunk. The footage from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985. Most of it has not been previously released to the public.

Actor Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said on Thursday, nearly a year after the "Die Hard" franchise star retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

Zelenskiy urges film stars at Berlinale to take sides and support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged filmmakers to take sides in what he termed a battle between freedom and tyranny, drawing a parallel in his speech opening the Berlin Film Festival between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Berlin Wall. Zelenskiy recalled his own experience as an actor, urging colleagues to "break the fourth wall" by directly addressing their audiences.

Celebrities, fashionistas say goodbye to late designer Vivienne Westwood

Celebrities and fashionistas gathered at London's Southwark Cathedral on Thursday to say goodbye to veteran designer Vivienne Westwood, who died in December aged 81. The memorial service for the designer and campaigner drew famous names from the worlds of film, music and fashion, including actors Vanessa Redgrave and her daughter Joely Richardson, Helena Bonham Carter, Gwendoline Christie and Elle Fanning as well as music stars Simon Le Bon, Nick Cave, Bob Geldolf and Stormzy.

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover

Drake and 21 Savage have settled a lawsuit by Conde Nast accusing the rappers of using the Vogue name and creating a fake Vogue magazine without permission to promote their recent No. 1 album "Her Loss." In an internal memo on Thursday, Conde Nast general counsel Will Bowes said the settlement with the rappers includes an unspecified monetary payment that will "bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial."

Italy's La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service

Italy's La Scala has launched a streaming service allowing viewers to watch its operas, concerts and ballets online, in an effort to widen its audience worldwide. The first concert will be broadcast live on "La Scala TV" on Saturday with three Mozart symphonies conducted by Daniel Barenboim, the renowned Milan-based opera house said in a statement.

8-bit to theme park: Super Mario warps into Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood visitors can leap over to the new Super Nintendo World and see Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto’s Mushroom Kingdom come to life with vibrant colored coin blocks, warp pipes, Piranha plants and beloved characters like Mario and Luigi. “There's nothing better than being inside the land,” said Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative. “You'll see kids, five years old, grown men, 50 years old, just screaming because they're coming to a place where they've only known it on their game and now, they get to actually go here.”

