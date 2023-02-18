Left Menu

Malayalam movie Thankam, starring Biju Menon and Vineeth Srinivasan, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from February 20, the streamer announced on Saturday.Directed by Saheed Arafath, the crime drama is produced by National Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Malayalam crime drama 'Thankam' set for OTT release on Prime Video

Malayalam movie ''Thankam'', starring Biju Menon and Vineeth Srinivasan, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from February 20, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Directed by Saheed Arafath, the crime drama is produced by National Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. It was released in theatres in January.

The movie also features Vineeth Thattil David, Aparna Balamurali, and Girish Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Syam Pushkaran has penned the script.

''Thankam'' revolves around three friends Muthu (Menon), Kannan (Sreenivasan), and Bijoy (David), who are involved in the gold trade in Thrissur, the gold capital of India.

''Trouble starts when the trio heads out to Tamil Nadu for a business-cum-pleasure trip. However, their plans go awry when a murder case linked to them appears in Mumbai. The film further focuses on their journey to Mumbai and the subsequent setbacks they encounter,'' the official plotline read.

Faasil, who has produced the movie through his banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends, said ''Thankam'' was appreciated by the audience for its strong storyline, exceptional visuals, and power-packed performances by the cast during its theatrical run.

''I am grateful to the entire cast and crew associated with the film who worked tirelessly to make this film a success. I am thrilled to now take this film to the global audience with Prime Video, with whom I have had a wonderful collaboration in the past,'' he said.

Menon said he is looking forward to getting the reactions of viewers from all over the world when they watch the film on Prime Video.

''It was a thrilling experience to play the character of a goldsmith in 'Thankam'. The film is set in the city of Thrissur, and I belong to the city, so it was very easy for me to connect with it,'' he added.

Sreenivasan said ''Thankam'' is a special film for him as he got the opportunity to collaborate with Menon, who won a National Award for his performance in the 2020 Malayalam movie ''Ayyappanum Koshiyum''.

''I love to play characters that provide depth to the storyline and challenge me as an actor. Working on this crime drama was truly an incredible experience for me and I am happy that now the viewers will experience our labor of love globally on Prime Video,'' he said.

