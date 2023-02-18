Left Menu

'Heeramandi' first look unveiled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Netflix's Ted Sarandos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Saturday shared the first glimpse into the world of Heeramandi, the filmmakers much-anticipated debut series.The sneak-peek of the show was unveiled after an in conversation session, where the celebrated director and Sarandos engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on the expanding world of Indian and global storytelling.The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 14:11 IST
The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series explores the cultural reality of 'Heeramandi', a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. ''Creative freedom and experimenting with new concepts are crucial to make lasting, memorable stories that transport audiences to new worlds. Netflix has been at the forefront of partnering with storytellers in creating breakthrough, iconic stories that have stood the test of time,'' Bhansali said.

Sarandos said it was an honour to collaborate with a visionary like Bhansali.

''At Netflix, we take pride in partnering with the best creators from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him,'' he said.

The show will soon premiere on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

