Left Menu

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators over new RIO, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:04 IST
Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators over new RIO, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

Leading broadcasters including Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd have stopped providing feed to cable operators who have not signed fresh agreements with increased prices under the New Tariff Order (NTO).

While, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), the apex body of digital cable television players, said they have declined to sign the agreement as it would increase the cost from 25 per cent to 35 per cent and put an additional burden on consumers and are considering legal recourse over it.

Earlier, the broadcasters issued notices on February 15 to cable operators/Multi System Operators to sign the new Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0 issued by the sectoral regulator TRAI.

However, cable service providers did not heed it leading to the disconnection of signals by the broadcasters.

''Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have disconnected services of their channels on the members of AIDCF as well as other cable TV platforms. These cable TV platforms have not executed the revised RIOs with these broadcasters as a mark of protest against the unreasonable pricing by the broadcasters,'' said an AIDCF statement.

This action has resulted in depriving around 4.5 crore cable TV families across the country from being able to watch channels transmitted by these broadcasters, it added.

''Indications are that the proposed increase in prices by the broadcasters would be exorbitant and the increase in prices for the customers could be as high as 60 per cent,'' it said.

Under NTO 3.0, which is to be implemented in February, prices of the popular channels have been increased by 15 per cent.

While issuing a statement over the development, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), a body which represents the broadcasters and digital streaming platforms, said some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements forcing them to disconnect their services after serving due notice.

''Broadcasters had taken a price increase after 4 years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and Cable operators, whose base adds up to 80% of India's PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they have had to increase consumer prices by approx 5 per cent after 4 years,'' said IBDF statement quoting Secretary-General Siddharth Jain.

It further said: ''Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice.'' According to AIDCF, besides its members, various independent MSOs have also been disconnected by these broadcasters since most of the large and medium MSOs have refused to sign the RIOs with this increased price.

AIDCF President Anirudhsinh Jadeja said the matter is sub-juice also as the federation has challenged the NTO 3.0 before the Kerala High Court and in which hearing would commence next week.

On being asked about the next course of action Jadeja said: ''We would pursue legal action. We would also give a new representation to TRAI to roll back NTO 3.0 and allow the old regime to continue.'' The AIDCF president said that the broadcasters are going to gain 25 to 35 per cent more under the new NTO regime.

''This would also increase the price hike and put additional burden on the consumer,'' he said.

AIDCF members have a combined market share of over 80 per cent.

Commenting over the development Karan Taurani SVP of Elara capital said the reason for this blackout is that these broadcasters are demanding a price hike of approx 25-30 per cent on the packages, which the MSOs have not agreed upon as they believe their customer base is more price sensitive than the DTH base.

''We believe this is a big dampener for TV broadcasting growth rates which are already struggling due to constant threat from consumption shift towards digital.'' Taurani also added this interim blackout will have a ''significant negative impact on ad revenue'' for the broadcasters, apart from a hit on the subscription revenue.

NTO 3.0 was to be implemented in the month of February 2023 and most broadcasters wanted to go for a price hike, as they had not increased the prices in the last three years due to uncertainty over NTO implementation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023