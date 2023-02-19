PM condoles TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao.

''Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday, family sources said.

Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. After preliminary treatment, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Before venturing into politics, he had acted in a few Telugu movies, including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (in 2002) . However, he could not make it big on the silver screen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)