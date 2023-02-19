Left Menu

PM condoles TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise

Om Shanti, Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday, family sources said.Taraka Ratna 39 was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 16:47 IST
PM condoles TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao.

''Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday, family sources said.

Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. After preliminary treatment, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Before venturing into politics, he had acted in a few Telugu movies, including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (in 2002) . However, he could not make it big on the silver screen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023