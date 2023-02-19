Entertainment News Roundup: Sean Penn film 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion; And the winner is... London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sean Penn film 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

Late in the evening of Feb. 24, 2022, just some 15 hours after Russia triggered its invasion of his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy found time to receive American actor Sean Penn. Sitting in a bare, apparently windowless room, Zelenskiy speculates on Vladimir Putin's motives for the invasion in the central scene of "Superpower", Penn's feature-length profile of the president that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

And the winner is... London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards

A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" leads the nominations at this weekend's British Academy Film Awards, which movie pundits will be following closely as an indicator for next month's Oscars. Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama overtook other award season favourites to secure 14 nods at Sunday's BAFTAs.

Banned Iranian filmmaker portrays her version of Iran-Iraq war

Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi's debut animation aims to counter what she says is the traditional narrative of the Iran-Iraq War as her contribution to supporting protests at home. "The Siren", which premiered in the Berlinale's Panorama section on Thursday, is set against the backdrop of the war that started in 1980 and ground on for eight years, claiming up to 2 million lives.

Fashion brand 'Unhidden' brings clothes made for all bodies to London Fashion Week

Fashion designer Victoria Jenkins unveiled stylish and practical clothes made for people with disabilities on the runway at London Fashion Week on Friday, in a collection intended to address a gap in the market. The "Unhidden: A New Era in Fashion" event saw around 30 models who all live with a disability, chronic condition or visible difference model floaty dresses with easy access around the waist as well as colourful chiffon tie shirts with adjustable sleeves at footwear brand Kurt Geiger's showroom.

King Charles's coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music

Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey this May, including Greek Orthodox music, Buckingham Palace said, with the 18th century "Zadok the Priest" also to be featured. Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been composed for the occasion, the palace said on Saturday, including a new Coronation Anthem by musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.

'Reality' recreates fateful day for U.S. whistleblower in Berlinale premiere

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner leaked government documents in the first year of the Trump administration and received the longest sentence ever given in the United States for leaking to the media, yet she receives less recognition than Edward Snowden or Julian Assange.

Director Tina Satter aims to change that with the movie "Reality," a 85-minute re-enactment of the day FBI agents came to Winner's house based off the transcript of the audio they recorded which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

Berlinale film 'Manodrome' explores misogynistic world of incel culture

"Manodrome" depicts a literal cult of masculinity, where women are at best a nuisance and celibacy is a virtue, tapping into a vein of misogyny exemplified by influencers like internet star Andrew Tate, now detained in Romania. The film, which premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, explores the "manosphere" of online toxic masculinity that bubbled up into the mainstream after a series of mass killings by "incels" - the self-described "involuntary celibates" - in the 2010s.

Assassin and mother: Korean thriller explores extreme work-life balance

South Korean star Jeon Do-yeon drew on her own insecurities as a parent to play a single mother and professional killer in the upcoming action thriller "Kill Boksoon", she told Reuters ahead of the movie's premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Jeon plays Boksoon, a highly skilled contract assassin in the Netflix movie. She has managed to keep her profession a secret, but with her teenage daughter growing up fast, balancing work and home life becomes an increasing challenge.

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker's career from 'boom boom' to bust

The career of Boris Beecker, whose thunderous delivery earned him the nickname "Boom Boom" as a young tennis player, took him from the greatest heights of sporting achievement aged 17 to prison at 54, and he is unsure if it could have gone any other way. "It's very difficult to win Wimbledon at 17," the German former tennis champion said ahead of the premiere on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival of a documentary on his life.

Berlinale film stars show solidarity with Iran protesters

Dozens of actors and filmmakers gathered on the Berlinale's red carpet on Saturday to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran, with one exiled Iranian film director predicting the imminent fall of the country's government. "The regime's time is over," Sepideh Farsi told Reuters on the red carpet. "It's time for change – I think people really grasp that."

