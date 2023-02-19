Freida Pinto to be seen in 'Boy At the Back of the Class' adaptation

Freida Pinto has joined the cast of the family film "The Boy at the Back of the Class," based on the beloved children's book. According to Variety, a US-based media house, not just Freida, Vanessa Redgrave will also be seen in the project.

The enigmatic new youngster, Ahmet, who enrols in nine-year-old Alexa's school, is the focus of Stephen Herek's ("101 Dalmations") film. When Alexa finds out he is a refugee who has been cut off from his family, she will do everything she can to assist. Alexa and her schoolmates devise a risky plan to reconnect Ahmet with his family when the grownups are out of the way. This is the beginning of an adventure that will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace.

According to Variety, Tim John, the author of "A Street Cat Called Bob," wrote the screenplay for the movie. Studio Pictures' Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite are in charge of production. Paul Grindey and Nicola Pearcey from Picnik Entertainment are in charge of executive production. "The Boy at the Back of the Class," the novel is written by Onjali Q. Rauf and has sold more than half a million copies in the U.K.

Variety reports that the book was first published in 2018 and won multiple awards, including the Waterstones Children's Book Prize, the Blue Peter Book Award, the Sheffield Children's Book Award and the Janusz Kor-czak Prize in France. Last year, Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran welcomed their first child together. In an October 2021 Instagram post, Pinto revealed that she and Tran eloped a year prior.

"Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked," she wrote. Pinto was previously engaged to her former publicist Rohan Antao. She also dated her 'Slumdog Millionaire' costar Dev Patel from 2009 to 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)