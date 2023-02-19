Left Menu

Freida Pinto to be seen in 'Boy At the Back of the Class' adaptation

Freida Pinto has joined the cast of the family film "The Boy at the Back of the Class," based on the beloved children's book.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:21 IST
Freida Pinto to be seen in 'Boy At the Back of the Class' adaptation
Freida Pinto (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Freida Pinto has joined the cast of the family film "The Boy at the Back of the Class," based on the beloved children's book. According to Variety, a US-based media house, not just Freida, Vanessa Redgrave will also be seen in the project.

The enigmatic new youngster, Ahmet, who enrols in nine-year-old Alexa's school, is the focus of Stephen Herek's ("101 Dalmations") film. When Alexa finds out he is a refugee who has been cut off from his family, she will do everything she can to assist. Alexa and her schoolmates devise a risky plan to reconnect Ahmet with his family when the grownups are out of the way. This is the beginning of an adventure that will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace.

According to Variety, Tim John, the author of "A Street Cat Called Bob," wrote the screenplay for the movie. Studio Pictures' Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite are in charge of production. Paul Grindey and Nicola Pearcey from Picnik Entertainment are in charge of executive production. "The Boy at the Back of the Class," the novel is written by Onjali Q. Rauf and has sold more than half a million copies in the U.K.

Variety reports that the book was first published in 2018 and won multiple awards, including the Waterstones Children's Book Prize, the Blue Peter Book Award, the Sheffield Children's Book Award and the Janusz Kor-czak Prize in France. Last year, Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran welcomed their first child together. In an October 2021 Instagram post, Pinto revealed that she and Tran eloped a year prior.

"Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked," she wrote. Pinto was previously engaged to her former publicist Rohan Antao. She also dated her 'Slumdog Millionaire' costar Dev Patel from 2009 to 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023