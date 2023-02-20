Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager; Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said. "He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale

Philosopher Paul B. Preciado did not want to make a film about his own gender transition, because British novelist Virginia Woolf had already done so a century before. "Orlando: My Political Biography", Preciado's playful debut film, explores the struggles of trans and binary people through Woolf's novel "Orlando". In its opening scene, two young non-binary people sit reading a book in the woods.

'All Quiet at the Western Front' leads BAFTA Awards wins

A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, triumphing in several key categories. Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods.

King Charles's coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music

Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey this May, including Greek Orthodox music, Buckingham Palace said, with the 18th century "Zadok the Priest" also to be featured. Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been composed for the occasion, the palace said on Saturday, including a new Coronation Anthem by musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.

'Reality' recreates fateful day for U.S. whistleblower in Berlinale premiere

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner leaked government documents in the first year of the Trump administration and received the longest sentence ever given in the United States for leaking to the media, yet she receives less recognition than Edward Snowden or Julian Assange.

Director Tina Satter aims to change that with the movie "Reality," a 85-minute re-enactment of the day FBI agents came to Winner's house based off the transcript of the audio they recorded which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

Another war: how Sarajevo's musicians sang through a siege

Setting out to tell the story of Sarajevo's four-year siege in the 1990s, Nenad Sicin-Sain thought he was documenting Europe's last big war - only for Russia to invade Ukraine during filming, heightening the emotions of an already fraught project.

"Kiss the Future", which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday, tells the story of the Bosnian capital's encirclement through the eyes of the artists and musicians who kept performing throughout, striking up an unlikely bond with Irish rock band U2.

Berlinale film 'Manodrome' explores misogynistic world of incel culture

"Manodrome" depicts a literal cult of masculinity, where women are at best a nuisance and celibacy is a virtue, tapping into a vein of misogyny exemplified by influencers like internet star Andrew Tate, now detained in Romania. The film, which premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, explores the "manosphere" of online toxic masculinity that bubbled up into the mainstream after a series of mass killings by "incels" - the self-described "involuntary celibates" - in the 2010s.

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker's career from 'boom boom' to bust

The career of Boris Beecker, whose thunderous delivery earned him the nickname "Boom Boom" as a young tennis player, took him from the greatest heights of sporting achievement aged 17 to prison at 54, and he is unsure if it could have gone any other way. "It's very difficult to win Wimbledon at 17," the German former tennis champion said ahead of the premiere on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival of a documentary on his life.

Berlinale film stars show solidarity with Iran protesters

Dozens of actors and filmmakers gathered on the Berlinale's red carpet on Saturday to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran, with one exiled Iranian film director predicting the imminent fall of the country's government. "The regime's time is over," Sepideh Farsi told Reuters on the red carpet. "It's time for change – I think people really grasp that."

Austrian poet seeks solace from gender roles in Berlinale biopic

For German director Margarethe von Trotta, "Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey into the Desert," chronicling six years of the titular Austrian poet's life, is part of a dialogue with the past about how life for women has changed and how much they have achieved. "Bachmann's search for liberty and freedom - she said 'I cannot be subjugated by men' - what she was searching for, we have achieved now," said von Trotta of the poet and author, who rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s.

