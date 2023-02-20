Left Menu

Richard Gere's wife says he's 'recovering' from pneumonia in Mexico

I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and [worried] messages, he is recovering. he is felling much better today!" Silva wrote of Gere.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. (Image Source/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Richard Gere caught a case of pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico for his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday, reported People. In an Instagram post on Sunday Silva shared a photograph of herself and her husband walking hand in hand with one of their sons as she thanked fans for their support amid Richard's illness in the caption of her post.

"I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and [worried] messages, he is recovering. he is felling much better today!" Silva wrote of Gere. "The worst has already [passed]!" she continued. "Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them!#thankyou.

Silva's latest post comes after she shared a photo earlier in the week of herself walking toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with 4-year-old son Alexander as his little brother -- whom the publicist and Gere welcomed in April 2020 -- ran just ahead of them, reported People. In addition to their two boys together, Gere is dad to 22-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is also mom to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

Gere and Silva knew each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014. In April 2018, a source close to the pair informed PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

