'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big at 2023 BAFTA Awards

German movie ''All Quiet on the Western Front'' was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, winning seven trophies, including best film and best director.

Irish black comedy ''The Banshees of Inisherin'' and rock biopic "Elvis" took four awards at the BAFTAs, which are the UK's equivalent of Hollywood's Academy Awards. Hosted by Richard E Grant, the award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here is a look at winners of the awards, officially known as the EE BAFTA Film Awards: Best Film: ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' Directed by Edward Berger, the anti-war film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The movie had a total of 14 nominations for the BAFTAs.

Set in the closing days of World War I, the movie follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer. After enlisting in the German Army with his friends, Baumer finds himself exposed to the realities of war, shattering his early hopes of becoming a hero as he does his best to survive. Best Director: Edward Berger for ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh for ''The Banshees of Inisherin'' The black comedy is set at a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. Featuring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, it follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell for ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' Best Actor: Austin Butler for ''Elvis'' The biographical musical from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann featured Butler as Elvis Presley, the iconic musician known as the King of Rock and Roll, who ruled the 1960s and 70s with his music and dance moves.

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett for ''Tar'' Fourth BAFTA trophy for Blanchett. In the Todd Field-directed psychological drama, the Australian star plays Lydia Tar, the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, who is accused of sexual abuse. Best Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan for ''The Banshees of Inisherin'' Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon for ''The Banshees of Inisherin'' Best Film Not in the English Language: ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' Outstanding British Film: ''The Banshees of Inisherin'' Best Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's ''Pinocchio'' The stop-motion animated musical film is based on the 1883 Italian novel ''The Adventures of Pinocchio''. It reimagines the story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who comes to life as the son of his carver Geppetto.

Best Documentary: ''Navalny'' Directed by Daniel Roher, ''Navalny'' details the 2020 assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Best Editing: Paul Rogers for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" An absurdist comedy drama, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American woman, being audited by the Internal Revenue Service, who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from causing the destruction of the multiverse.

It is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Best Cinematography: James Friend for ''All Quiet on the Western Front'' Best Casting: Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian for ''Elvis'' Best Make Up & Hair: Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston and Shane Thomas for ''Elvis'' Best Production Design: Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino for ''Babylon'' Best Special Visual Effects: ''Avatar: The Way of Water'' British Short Animation: ''The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse'' British Short Film: ''An Irish Goodbye'' Best Costume Design: Catherine Martin for ''Elvis'' Best Original Score: Volker Bertelmann for ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' Best Sound: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prasil and Markus Stemler for ''All Quiet On The Western Front'' Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Charlotte Wells for ''Aftersun'' EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey

