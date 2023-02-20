Left Menu

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler's 'Kandhar' to release on May 26

Hollywood movie Kandhar, starring Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal, will hit the theatres in India on May 26.This will be Fazals first international release in 2023 after last years Death on the Nile.Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films Angel Has Fallen, Felon and Greenland, the movie is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

Hollywood movie ''Kandhar'', starring Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal, will hit the theatres in India on May 26.

This will be Fazal's first international release in 2023 after last year's ''Death on the Nile''.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films "Angel Has Fallen", "Felon" and "Greenland", the movie is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is inspired by Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Bulter is playing the role of Tom Harris, a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission.

Stuck in hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them ''I can promise that the action is never before seen state of the art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it,'' Fazal said in a statement. "Kandhar" is being produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing titles like "John Wick" series and "Sicario", G-BASE and Capstone Group.

