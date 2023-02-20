BharatPe Group hires former SBI Card executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer

Fintech firm BharatPe Group has roped in former SBI Card executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as Group Chief Risk Officer.

Kuppuswamy will be working closely with the CFO and interim CEO, Nalin Negi, and lead the risk portfolio across the BharatPe Group of companies, including the merchant and consumer businesses.

''Aparna...will play a vital role in the next phase of our growth story as well as helping us in becoming IPO ready. Additionally, Aparna’s understanding of the consumer side of financial services will help us build cutting-edge products that are not only relevant but also are risk aversive,'' BharatPe CFO and interim CEO Nalin Negi said in a statement.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Aparna was the Chief Risk Officer at SBI Cards for over 14 years, where she led a number of key projects.

Amit Jain, who is currently the Chief Risk Officer of BharatPe will be working closely with Aparna and will be investing more of his time in collections and underwriting, from a merchant standpoint, the statement said.

