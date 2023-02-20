Two families fight in Indore mall over children's gaming zone session, police cases filed

Cross complaints were filed after a clash between families of a policeman and a software engineer over kids playing in the gaming zone of a mall in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and two cases have been registered based on complaints from both sides, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay told PTI.

Another official said the fight started after the software engineer objected to the daughter of the policeman continuing to play in the gaming zone despite her time getting over, which in turn was delaying the session of the former's daughter.

The matter soon descended into a brawl, with the software engineer citing a video to allege he and his wife were beaten up by the policeman, who was in plainclothes, and some others.

His daughter was removed from the gaming zone by staffers for her safety, the software engineer further claimed.

