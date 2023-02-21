Entertainment News Roundup: Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter charges downgraded, cutting possible prison time; Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale

Philosopher Paul B. Preciado did not want to make a film about his own gender transition, because British novelist Virginia Woolf had already done so a century before. "Orlando: My Political Biography", Preciado's playful debut film, explores the struggles of trans and binary people through Woolf's novel "Orlando". In its opening scene, two young non-binary people sit reading a book in the woods.

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter charges downgraded, cutting possible prison time

Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, reducing the possible prison time the Hollywood star may face for the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," charging documents showed. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies had charged Baldwin and the movie's set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last month for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, with the most serious charge carrying a potential prison sentence of five years.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' triumphs at BAFTA Awards

A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, triumphing in the key categories at the ceremony seen as an indicator for next month's Oscars. Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods, making it one of the most recognised films not in the English language in BAFTA’s history.

P!NK celebrates the 'messiness of life' with her new album TRUSTFALL

U.S. singer-songwriter P!NK says her new album TRUSTFALL is all about the messiness and beauty of life. The "So What" and "Raise your Glass" chart-topper, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her ninth studio album on Friday, celebrating the event with an intimate acoustic performance in New York.

Another war: how Sarajevo's musicians sang through a siege

Setting out to tell the story of Sarajevo's four-year siege in the 1990s, Nenad Sicin-Sain thought he was documenting Europe's last big war - only for Russia to invade Ukraine during filming, heightening the emotions of an already fraught project.

"Kiss the Future", which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday, tells the story of the Bosnian capital's encirclement through the eyes of the artists and musicians who kept performing throughout, striking up an unlikely bond with Irish rock band U2.

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker's career from 'boom boom' to bust

The career of Boris Beecker, whose thunderous delivery earned him the nickname "Boom Boom" as a young tennis player, took him from the greatest heights of sporting achievement aged 17 to prison at 54, and he is unsure if it could have gone any other way. "It's very difficult to win Wimbledon at 17," the German former tennis champion said ahead of the premiere on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival of a documentary on his life.

Austrian poet seeks solace from gender roles in Berlinale biopic

For German director Margarethe von Trotta, "Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey into the Desert," chronicling six years of the titular Austrian poet's life, is part of a dialogue with the past about how life for women has changed and how much they have achieved. "Bachmann's search for liberty and freedom - she said 'I cannot be subjugated by men' - what she was searching for, we have achieved now," said von Trotta of the poet and author, who rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s.

Factbox: Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain's highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday. Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:

Helen Mirren: Starring in 'Golda' like playing British monarch

For Helen Mirren, playing Israel's only female prime minister, Golda Meir, was not unlike a role as a British monarch. "In a weird way, it was a bit like playing Elizabeth I of England, in the sense of - not because she had that regality or anything - but her utter commitment to her country," said the English actor, who won an Oscar and a BAFTA award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film "The Queen."

'Past Lives' director draws from real life for love story across continents, time

"Past Lives" opens with a shot of the three main characters at a bar in New York as two other patrons guess how the trio know each other, setting up a love story drawing on the Korean concept of "inyeon," or how people end up in each other's lives. That scene re-creates a moment from director Celine Song's life that inspired her to make the film, her first feature, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

