Child mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad
A pack of stray dogs has mauled a 4-year-old boy to death in Telangana, a video of which has gone viral sending shock waves.
The clip shows the canines suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down.
The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food item when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said.
The incident, which occurred at Amberpet locality on Sunday was caught on a CCTV camera.
The boy had accompanied his father, employed in an automobile showroom, to the area.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father and others where he was declared brought dead, they said.
The family hails from Nizamabad district in the state.
A dog-catching drive was undertaken in the area as per the guidelines and as many as 28 street dogs were caught for sterilisation in the last two days, but most of the dogs were found to be sterilised, the official said adding the dogs were subsequently released.
