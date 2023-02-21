Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal to host 2023 IIFA Awards

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the 2023 edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced on Tuesday.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year and will be held from May 26 and 27. In a statement, Bachchan said he is ecstatic to host IIFA Awards.

''IIFA is like family to me and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer.

''With IIFA’s gigantic global fan following, it is indeed an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honour to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I look forward to hosting the IIFA Awards,'' the 47-year-old actor said.

Kaushal, 34, said he is looking forward to sharing the IIFA stage with Bachchan.

''I feel hugely privileged, my journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, 'Masaan' when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for 'Sanju' and Best Actor for 'Sardar Udham' last year,'' he added.

The annual gala will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon will perform at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023.

