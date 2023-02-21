Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal to host 2023 IIFA Awards

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the 2023 edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the International Indian Film Academy IIFA announced on Tuesday.The International Indian Film Academy Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year and will be held from May 26 and 27.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:36 IST
Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal to host 2023 IIFA Awards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the 2023 edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced on Tuesday.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year and will be held from May 26 and 27. In a statement, Bachchan said he is ecstatic to host IIFA Awards.

''IIFA is like family to me and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer.

''With IIFA’s gigantic global fan following, it is indeed an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honour to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I look forward to hosting the IIFA Awards,'' the 47-year-old actor said.

Kaushal, 34, said he is looking forward to sharing the IIFA stage with Bachchan.

''I feel hugely privileged, my journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, 'Masaan' when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for 'Sanju' and Best Actor for 'Sardar Udham' last year,'' he added.

The annual gala will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon will perform at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023