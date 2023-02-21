Left Menu

Shawn Mendes speaks out about cancelling last year's tour to focus on mental health

'Senorita' singer Shawn Mendes, who last year made a decision to cancel his tour to focus on mental health, has recalled what was going through his mind at the time.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:14 IST
Shawn Mendes speaks out about cancelling last year's tour to focus on mental health
Shawn Mendes (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Senorita' singer Shawn Mendes, who last year made a decision to cancel his tour to focus on mental health, has recalled what was going through his mind at the time. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Mendes told The Wall Street Journal, "The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way."

"And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit," he added. Mendes continued, "It's been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life. I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority," reported Deadline.

A statement was released by Mendes Back in July 2022 in which the singer-songwriter said he was going to cancel his tour to focus on himself. "I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me... I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," read the statement.

As per Deadline, it continued, "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023