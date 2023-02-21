Left Menu

Mia Hansen-Løve’s 'One Fine Morning' to release on MUBI India

The film, starring La Seydoux of No Time To Die fame, also received a Best Feature nomination at 2022 Chicago International Film Festival. Seydoux recently received a nomination for Best European Actress at the 2022 European Film Awards.A profoundly moving portrayal of love, loss and contemporary womanhood, One Fine Morning features a career-best performance from Seydoux.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:16 IST
Mia Hansen-Løve’s 'One Fine Morning' to release on MUBI India

Filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve's ''One Fine Morning'', winner of the Directors' Fortnight prize at the Cannes Film Festival, will exclusively stream on MUBI from June 16.

The French filmmaker, one of the most influential directors of her era, is known for films such as ''Bergman Island'', ''Things to Come'', ''Eden'', ''All Is Forgiven'', ''Father of My Children'' and ''Goodbye First Love''.

''One Fine Morning'' had its World Premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where Hansen-Løve won the Directors' Fortnight prize. The film, starring Léa Seydoux of ''No Time To Die'' fame, also received a Best Feature nomination at 2022 Chicago International Film Festival. Seydoux recently received a nomination for Best European Actress at the 2022 European Film Awards.

A profoundly moving portrayal of love, loss and contemporary womanhood, ''One Fine Morning'' features a career-best performance from Seydoux. Set in Paris, Seydoux plays Sandra – a young, widowed mother who juggles her job as a translator with caring both for her young daughter and elderly father. Sandra's life is further complicated when she embarks on a passionate affair with Clement, an old friend in an unhappy marriage. The film also stars Melvil Poupaud and Pascal Gregory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023