Mia Hansen-Løve’s 'One Fine Morning' to release on MUBI India

Filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve's ''One Fine Morning'', winner of the Directors' Fortnight prize at the Cannes Film Festival, will exclusively stream on MUBI from June 16.

The French filmmaker, one of the most influential directors of her era, is known for films such as ''Bergman Island'', ''Things to Come'', ''Eden'', ''All Is Forgiven'', ''Father of My Children'' and ''Goodbye First Love''.

''One Fine Morning'' had its World Premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where Hansen-Løve won the Directors' Fortnight prize. The film, starring Léa Seydoux of ''No Time To Die'' fame, also received a Best Feature nomination at 2022 Chicago International Film Festival. Seydoux recently received a nomination for Best European Actress at the 2022 European Film Awards.

A profoundly moving portrayal of love, loss and contemporary womanhood, ''One Fine Morning'' features a career-best performance from Seydoux. Set in Paris, Seydoux plays Sandra – a young, widowed mother who juggles her job as a translator with caring both for her young daughter and elderly father. Sandra's life is further complicated when she embarks on a passionate affair with Clement, an old friend in an unhappy marriage. The film also stars Melvil Poupaud and Pascal Gregory.

