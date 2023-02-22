Why Your Next Family Holiday Should Be on a Cruise

As the new year dawns, travellers across the world are passionately making up for lost time, packing their bags for carefully planned as well as impromptu holidays. Their bucket lists are longer as they seek to explore new and unique immersive travel experiences. Cruising, in particular, has caught the fancy of these travellers, including Indians. In fact, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), celebrated the best booking week in its history in November last year! What’s more, eight in ten Indians are considering an international cruise holiday in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey conducted by Hansa Research on behalf of NCL. As the industry gears up for its biggest year ever, here are five reasons why a vacation with NCL will help you tick-off your cruise wish-list: Where the journey becomes the destination With cruising, there’s no packing and unpacking multiple times. Simply unpack once and enjoy a multi-destination trip without the hassle and admin of checking in and out of hotels, lugging around luggage and running to catch connecting flights. While sailing from port to port on board one of NCL’s 18 modern ships - visiting some of the world’s most exotic and in-demand locations - guests will enjoy an array of world-class amenities, entertainment and dining. NCL has opened up drool-worthy sailings through 2025, with voyages to new and unique destinations across all seven continents, including Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Asia, Australia and even Antarctica! And with itineraries designed to provide more time on-shore together with shore excursions that explore the very best of each destination, NCL guests get the opportunity to soak in the different cultures and destinations they visit and connect deeply with the world around them. Accommodation for all age groups in a multi-gen family Family travel emerged as an important travel trend for Indian families in 2023. With more than two years of missed travel opportunities, families are looking to travel together again to strengthen their bonds, enjoy each other’s company and enhance their sense of wellbeing. To cater to large multi-generational travelling groups, NCL has a host of accommodation options at multiple price points to suit families of all shapes and sizes. Travellers can choose from the popular Oceanview and Balcony staterooms, solo staterooms including dedicated solo lounge, family mini-suites, two-bedroom suites, and even interconnecting staterooms. For those looking for an elevated cruise experience, ‘The Haven by Norwegian’ is the brand’s ship-within-a-ship concept known for its spacious accommodations and exclusive public areas such as a private swimming pool, lounge and restaurant. The keycard-access area is a particular favourite amongst grandparents travelling with their extended families, offering the intimacy of a smaller vessel without foregoing the variety of activities and amenities enjoyed on larger ships. Treat for your taste buds We’ll all agree, food can either make or break a vacation. What makes this food experience even more special is the fact that NCL has completely modernized cruise dining - it’s called Freestyle Cruising and means you eat when and where you like. No pre-assigned seating, dining time or dress code means guests can go with their mood, definitely a plus when travelling with the kids. You can pamper your taste buds at NCL’s wide range of specialty restaurants and bars that serve some of the most diverse world cuisines and drinks, from mouth-watering steaks at Cagney’s Steakhouse, fine French fare at Le Bistro, modern Asian-fusion at Food Republic and simply, contemporary and tasty Italian at Onda by Scarpetta. NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima also features NCL’s first-ever Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different complimentary eateries - including authentic Indian offerings at Tamara which has its own tandoor. Award-winning entertainment No one does entertainment like NCL! The leading innovator in global cruise travel offers award-winning Broadway musicals, buzz-worthy original shows and energetic performances by cover bands. Catch the musical production of SIX - a cultural phenomenon, aboard Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway or pull up a chair to listen to ‘The Choir of Man’ onboard Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Escape. The newest ship in the fleet - Norwegian Prima - offers a unique insight into the life of legendary singer- songwriter Donna Summer with the Tony Award®-nominated musical ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’. Guests can also tickle their funny bone at the Headliners Comedy Club or step it up at the sail-away parties on deck. Innovative and interactive onboard experiences A voyage with NCL will take you to extraordinary places – both on shore and on board! Apart from the multifaceted entertainment options, the line offers a host of onboard activities for all ages. Rev heads can challenge friends and family on the world’s only racetracks at sea, while on the other side of the ship, guests can save a far-off planet or fight dinosaurs in the virtual reality adventure-central known as Galaxy Pavilion. Travellers can choose from open-air laser tag or in the case of Norwegian Prima - experience the ultimate adrenaline rush at sea with the new 10-story ‘The Drop’ and ‘The Rush’ slides. Adults can also opt for the latest in wellness at Mandara Spa, where a thermal suite offers a relaxation area with heated loungers, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and unforgettable water therapy experience, And the best bit? A cruise with NCL offers incredible value when compared with land-based holidays. When opting for the line’s ‘Free at Sea’ package, guests will enjoy more included in their fare so there’s no bill shock when they return home; from complimentary open-bar to specialty dining package, wi-fi package, shore excursion credit and access to NCL’s exclusive discounts on third and fourth guests in a stateroom. For more information, visit NCL.com. About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) As the innovator in global cruise travel, NCL has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal holiday on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodation across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 022-7127-9333 or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media centre and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

