Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet, Mika Singh and Utsav Dholakia add glamour to IPF Expo in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 22: India's top fashion choreographer and show director Utsav Dholakia directed a star-studded fashion show during the IPF Expo 2023 organised at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre in Jaipur by Indian Premier Fashions. Dazzling lights, beautiful decor, upbeat music and the array of top models made the gala event the talk of the town.

Day one of the event saw a fashion presentation featuring super models Anchal Kumar Mittal, Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Manasi Moghe, Dimple Patel, Parul Bindal, Tarveen Chaddha and others walking the ramp.Top brands from Jaipur like Shivani Creation Pvt Ltd, Gouriwala Textile Pvt Ltd, Signoria Creation Pvt Ltd, Fab Craft, M K Tailoring, Aadira Fashion, Shree Ganesham, Royal Creations, Focus Apparel, Urban Basics and Maharani Fabrics LLP displayed their latest collection on ramp.

Rajesh Kumar Bhakhar, President of Jaipur Kurti Association, said, "Jaipur witnessed the biggest fashion show ever in the state. All the participating brands, dealers, buyers and customers were thrilled with the fashion presentation." The second day of the event saw an electrifying performance by Bollywood singer Mika Singh and a special appearance by actor Rakul Preet Singh. The event was anchored by Vikalp Mehta and Dhwani.

Deepak Raghani, Organiser of IPF Expo, said, "I would like to thank Team Surat Dreams and Utsav Dholakia for the mesmerising fashion presentation and for making the show a stupendous success." In a career spanning more than 27 years, Mr Dholakia has conceptualised, directed and choreographed several fashion shows, Bollywood concerts, beauty pageants, launches, and glamour events across India and overseas.

The IPF Expo was organised by Raghani Topmost Agent in association with Jaipur Kurti Association and executed by Surat Dreams.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utsavdholakiaofficial

