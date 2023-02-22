Left Menu

Police contact Alia Bhatt after she complains of privacy invasion by paparazzi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:02 IST
Police contact Alia Bhatt after she complains of privacy invasion by paparazzi
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police has contacted Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt after she took to social media to complain about paparazzi invading her privacy.

The actor, however, did not lodge any formal complaint, said an official here on Wednesday.

In her Instagram post, Alia had lashed out at photographers for clicking her pictures while she was inside her house and tagged Mumbai Police. Officials of the Khar Police Station contacted her but she did not file any formal complaint, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023