UP Police sends notice to singer over video, says her song created 'disharmony'

The Uttar Pradesh Police has sent a notice to Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known for her video ''UP Me Ka Ba'', over her latest song which created ''disharmony and tension.'' In the 1.09-minute video shared by Rathore on Twitter on February 16, she criticised the Yogi Adityanath government and mentioned the chief minister's name while referring to the Kanpur Dehat incident in which two women immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive. The notice was sent to Rathore on Tuesday by the Inspector of the Akbarpur Police Station in Kanpur Dehat stating that her latest video ''UP Me Ka Ba - Season 2'' created ''disharmony and tension.'' ''You are asked to explain within three days about the video. If your reply is found unsatisfactory, action can be taken against you under the relevant sections of IPC/CrPC,'' the notice read. Rathore also posted on her Twitter account a video of the policemen serving the notice on her. In the notice, Rathore has been asked to state whether she featured in the video, whether she herself posted it on Twitter, and if she manages YouTube and Twitter accounts in her name on her own. She was also asked whether the lyrics of the song was composed by her and statements made through them verified by her, and also whether she was aware of the effects of the words used in the song on society.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gave his own version of the song in a tweet in Hindi, which roughly translates into ''What is in UP, there are rampant false cases in UP, the poor and farmers are in bad shape in UP, there is attack on the backwards and Dalits in UP, the business is virtually destroyed in UP, there is only corruption in UP, there is only publicity without any work in UP, there is wait for the next election in UP, BJP is going out next time in UP.''

