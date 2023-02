Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years on L.A. rape conviction; Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' wins IFPI 2022 Global Album Award

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny took the 2022 IFPI Global Album Award for "Un Verano Sin Ti" on Friday, becoming the first Latin American artist to win a Global Chart Award from the recorded music industry representative body. The all-Spanish, 23-track "Un Verano Sin Ti" was released in May to critical acclaim and topped the Billboard 200 album chart for 13 weeks. It was the first Spanish-language record to be nominated for the coveted album of the year prize at this month's Grammy Awards. It won the award for best música urbana album.

Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western film "Rust" in 2021, court documents show. Baldwin made the plea while waiving a Feb. 24 court appearance that was set to be his first in the case on how live ammunition got mixed with dummy rounds on a Santa Fe film set, then went undetected.

'Rust' producers agree to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting

Producers of the Western movie 'Rust' on Friday said they had agreed to pay a $100,000 civil fine for "serious" workplace safety breaches prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set in 2021. New Mexico's worker safety bureau found the Rust Movie Productions (RMP) firm knew of the potential hazard of live rounds on set, as well as complaints of mishandling and misfires of weapons, but decided not to act, according to bureau investigator Lorenzo Montoya.

Berlinale film unearths traumas of Australian indigenous communities

Director Ivan Sen could draw on deep wells of personal knowledge when making "Limbo", a noir film set in a mine-pocked corner of the Australian outback about a racist police force's failure to investigate an indigenous woman's murder. "My family have seen it. There have been two women murdered and the police response has been almost nonexistent," he said. "Almost every indigenous family in Australia has had this kind of experience."

Remember the 2011 quake: Berlinale film's message to Japan's young

The earthquake and tsunami that devastated much of eastern Japan may have taken place only 12 years ago, but a generation of children is growing up to whom it means little, and film director Makoto Shinkai felt this needed remedying. The result was "Suzume", an animated feature that has been a blockbuster in Japan and which held its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

Genre-flipping 'revenge porn' tragedy premieres at Berlinale film festival

When Jules, a cross-dressing star of London's queer scene, is brutally attacked by a thug with something to hide, he concocts an elaborate revenge worthy of Shakespeare: he seduces his hypermasculine assaulter and films them having sex. An intense tragedy by Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, "Femme" explores the crushing effect of traditional perspectives of masculinity on two men's lives, as Jules plans "revenge porn" - the practice of distributing sexually explicit material without the subject's consent.

New 'Lord of the Rings' films in the works at Warner Bros

The Warner Bros movie studio is developing new installments in the blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" franchises based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, company executives announced on Thursday. Warner Bros, owned by Warner Bros Discovery, said it had reached a multi-year agreement to collaborate on new films with Middle-earth Enterprises, a unit of Embracer Group AB.

Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles added to his Grammy and BRIT Awards triumphs on Thursday when his chart-topping hit "As It Was" won the IFPI Global Single Award for 2022, the recorded music industry representative body said. The prize is given to the music artist scoring the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats.

Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years on L.A. rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein, the onetime Hollywood titan who came to epitomize a culture of pervasive sexual misconduct by powerful men that ignited the #MeToo movement, was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison for the 2013 rape of an actress in Los Angeles. The sentence, to run consecutively to the 23-year prison term that Weinstein, 70, already is serving for a sexual misconduct conviction in New York, made it all the more likely the Oscar-winning ex-producer will spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

