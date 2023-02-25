Left Menu

Nothing can beat the excitement of seeing more pictures of a new bride. After turning Mrs Malhotra, Kiara returned to work on Saturday following a lavish wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 21:21 IST
Mrs Malhotra is back at work, Kiara winks at fans in latest video
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Nothing can beat the excitement of seeing more pictures of a new bride. After turning Mrs Malhotra, Kiara returned to work on Saturday following a lavish wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to Instagram stories, Kiara shared a boomerang video from a vanity van along with a caption, "Back at Work."

In the video, she can be seen winking through a mirror in her hand while getting her hair done. She looked gorgeous in the duo makeup look.

Recently, on the occasion of her mom Genevieve's birthday, Kiara treated fans to her candid moments spent with her mother at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. From a picture from her D-Day to the haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony, the birthday post includes all the adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo.The pictures clearly show that Kiara is a carbon copy of her mother.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'.

She will also be seen in 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

