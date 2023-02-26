Industrialist Mahimananda Mishra gets "Lifetime Achievement Award 2023"

Left Menu

Odisha-based industrialist and founder of Orissa Stevedores Limited OSL Mahimananda Mishra has been bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 for his contribution to the growth of Shipping and Maritime Industry of India, a release said.Mishra has been associated with shipping and maritime industry for over four decades.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 12:16 IST
Odisha-based industrialist and founder of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Mahimananda Mishra has been bestowed with the ''Lifetime Achievement Award 2023'' for his contribution to the growth of Shipping and Maritime Industry of India, a release said.

Mishra has been associated with shipping and maritime industry for over four decades. The award was presented by Gopal Krishna, former Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, Government of India during an event at 8th Edition of East Coast Maritime Forum 2023 concurrent with Eastern Star Awards 2023 organised by Exim India Shipping Times on February 24, in Kolkata, the release issued by OSL said.

The OSL Group was also conferred with ''Stevedores Company of the Year'' for 2023. Chandan Mishra, Director, OSL Group and Team received the award on the occasion.

The event felicitated industry stalwarts who had transformed society, made outstanding contributions to improving the community, set benchmarks in entrepreneurship, and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

