'Everything Everywhere' vies for Hollywood's SAG awards on road to Oscars

Other SAG nominees include Austin Butler for playing the king of rock 'n' roll in "Elvis," Cate Blanchett for her portrayal of a manipulative conductor in "Tar" and Adam Sandler for basketball drama "Hustle." In television categories, "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Ozark," "Severance" and "The White Lotus" will compete for best drama cast.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Dimension-hopping action-adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" competes for multiple honors on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a glitzy red-carpet ceremony that offers clues about what actors and films will prevail at next month's Oscars.

The movie starring Michelle Yeoh as an exasperated laundry owner trying to finish her taxes is the favorite to take best film ensemble at the SAG awards, according to experts polled by the Gold Derby website. If the movie wins big, that would give it a boost on the way to the Academy Awards on March 12. SAG winners are chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, and actors make up the largest group of voters for the Oscars.

Other movies vying for the top SAG honor include Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin." The honors will stream live on Netflix Inc's YouTube channel starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT on Monday). "Banshees," the story of feuding friends on a remote Irish island, landed SAG nominations for lead actor Colin Farrell and supporting cast Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

For "Everything Everywhere," Yeoh was nominated for her starring role as her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu vie in supporting actor and actress categories. Yeoh will compete in the best film actress field with "The Woman King" star Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler, who played a determined mother in "Till."

Both Black actresses were passed over by voters for the Oscars, prompting criticism that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not done enough to recognize people of color since the #OscarsSoWhite movement in 2015. Other SAG nominees include Austin Butler for playing the king of rock 'n' roll in "Elvis," Cate Blanchett for her portrayal of a manipulative conductor in "Tar" and Adam Sandler for basketball drama "Hustle."

In television categories, "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Ozark," "Severance" and "The White Lotus" will compete for best drama cast. TV comedy nominees for best cast are "Abbott Elementary," "Barry," "The Bear," "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building."

