Entertainment News Roundup: Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' wins IFPI 2022 Global Album Award; Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise and 'Everything Everywhere' and more

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' wins IFPI 2022 Global Album Award

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny took the 2022 IFPI Global Album Award for "Un Verano Sin Ti" on Friday, becoming the first Latin American artist to win a Global Chart Award from the recorded music industry representative body. The all-Spanish, 23-track "Un Verano Sin Ti" was released in May to critical acclaim and topped the Billboard 200 album chart for 13 weeks. It was the first Spanish-language record to be nominated for the coveted album of the year prize at this month's Grammy Awards. It won the award for best música urbana album.

Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise and 'Everything Everywhere'

Hollywood producers celebrated Tom Cruise's career and handed their top film honor to multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Saturday at one of the key awards ceremonies ahead of next month's Oscars. The Producers Guild of America honored Cruise with a lifetime achievement award, and several speakers thanked the actor for boosting the pandemic-hobbled movie business with last summer's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter. The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their autumn/winter 2023-2024 show with a black sheer dress accessorised with a furry collar and black gloves.

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

"On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday. Its director Nicolas Philibert said he was deeply touched by the jury's decision to award the Berlinale's top prize to a documentary rather than a work of fiction.

'Everything Everywhere' vies for Hollywood's SAG awards on road to Oscars

Dimension-hopping action-adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" competes for multiple honors on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a glitzy red-carpet ceremony that offers clues about what actors and films will prevail at next month's Oscars. The movie starring Michelle Yeoh as an exasperated laundry owner trying to finish her taxes is the favorite to take best film ensemble at the SAG awards, according to experts polled by the Gold Derby website.

Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' streaming rights

The rights to stream "South Park," the popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children, is the subject of a new lawsuit where Warner Bros Discovery Inc is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from Paramount Global. In a complaint filed on Friday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Warner said it paid Paramount and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone more than $500 million in 2019 for the exclusive right to stream 333 episodes domestically on HBO Max, including the forthcoming seasons 24 to 26.

Slovak film director Jakubisko dies

Slovak film director Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best director of the 20th century in his country and dubbed the "Fellini of the East", has died at the age of 84, Slovak public broadcaster RTVS said on Saturday. Jakubisko died in Prague, where he lived, his daughter told RTVS.

Ukraine 'Art Weapon' show draws crowds in Berlin

In a converted former mint in Berlin on Saturday, crowds danced in a blaze of strobe light as a rapper hollered Ukrainian lyrics to punchy beats. In other parts of the complex, revellers looked at painted bullet-proof vests hanging from the ceiling and queued for plates of Ukrainian dumplings and borsch served by women with blue and yellow ribbons weaved into their hair.

