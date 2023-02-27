Left Menu

Zendaya brings vintage Hollywood charm at SAG awards

Zendaya mesmerized everyone on the red carpet of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink Valentino evening gown.

27-02-2023
Queen of red carpets Zendaya is back with yet another spectacular look! Zendaya mesmerized everyone on the red carpet of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink Valentino evening gown.

The custom Valentino silk duchess pink evening gown was adorned with 190 roses in duchess silk doubled with silk faille. Check out the photos:

She paired her beautiful gown with a Bulgari diamond necklace and a bracelet. As far as her makeup and hair are concerned, Zendaya sported a 60s-era look - side parted, soft-curled hair, lip gloss, and a pink-toned eyeshadow highlighted her look.

Zendaya was nominated in the 'outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series' category for her role in 'Euphoria'. Last month, she bagged the award for 'Best Actress in a Drama Series' for 'Euphoria' at the 28th Critics' Choice Award.

For portraying 'Rue' in 'Euphoria', Zendaya has already bagged two Emmy Awards (2020, 2022). She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at that time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category in the Emmy, following Viola Davis for 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. (ANI)

