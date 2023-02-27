Left Menu

Acting teaches you patience: Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.Be it as an artist or as a businesswoman, Masaba said, she is realistic in her approach and doesnt believe in making brash decisions.The designer made her acting debut with Masaba Masaba in 2020 and followed it upo with Prime Video series Modern Love Mumbai 2022 and season two of the Netflix show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:12 IST
Acting teaches you patience: Masaba Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.

Be it as an artist or as a businesswoman, Masaba said, she is realistic in her approach and doesn't believe in making ''brash decisions''.

The designer made her acting debut with "Masaba Masaba" in 2020 and followed it upo with Prime Video series "Modern Love Mumbai" (2022) and season two of the Netflix show. "I have a practical approach to acting and the business I run. I am not delusional or unrealistic about the opportunity in that (acting) industry, nor am I making brash decisions in the business that I am in.

''Acting does teach you patience which comes to great use when you are a business person and vice versa. But I have a different personality when it comes to playing both these roles," Masaba told PTI.

The designer was talking on the sidelines of the launch of new products from her cosmo-wellness and beauty brand LoveChild. She said the products are formulated keeping in mind all Indian skin tones and undertones. "Not far too long we looked at the West as an inspiration but it is time to look inwards, at India, within India. Indian women are so quintessentially different from the rest of the world that we deserve to celebrate that uniqueness.

''Like, how can I help a woman (in deciding) what to wear for work or for a wedding, or what product to put that can perform three things instead of one thing. I am always thinking of simplifying their lives." LoveChild, the cosmo-wellness and beauty brand by Masaba has partnered with leading e-commerce platform, Myntra beauty, to launch her all–new Highlighted Nakhre highlighter palettes and Band Baaja Blush crème blushes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023