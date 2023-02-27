Acting teaches you patience: Masaba Gupta
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.Be it as an artist or as a businesswoman, Masaba said, she is realistic in her approach and doesnt believe in making brash decisions.The designer made her acting debut with Masaba Masaba in 2020 and followed it upo with Prime Video series Modern Love Mumbai 2022 and season two of the Netflix show.
- Country:
- India
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours.
Be it as an artist or as a businesswoman, Masaba said, she is realistic in her approach and doesn't believe in making ''brash decisions''.
The designer made her acting debut with "Masaba Masaba" in 2020 and followed it upo with Prime Video series "Modern Love Mumbai" (2022) and season two of the Netflix show. "I have a practical approach to acting and the business I run. I am not delusional or unrealistic about the opportunity in that (acting) industry, nor am I making brash decisions in the business that I am in.
''Acting does teach you patience which comes to great use when you are a business person and vice versa. But I have a different personality when it comes to playing both these roles," Masaba told PTI.
The designer was talking on the sidelines of the launch of new products from her cosmo-wellness and beauty brand LoveChild. She said the products are formulated keeping in mind all Indian skin tones and undertones. "Not far too long we looked at the West as an inspiration but it is time to look inwards, at India, within India. Indian women are so quintessentially different from the rest of the world that we deserve to celebrate that uniqueness.
''Like, how can I help a woman (in deciding) what to wear for work or for a wedding, or what product to put that can perform three things instead of one thing. I am always thinking of simplifying their lives." LoveChild, the cosmo-wellness and beauty brand by Masaba has partnered with leading e-commerce platform, Myntra beauty, to launch her all–new Highlighted Nakhre highlighter palettes and Band Baaja Blush crème blushes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modern Love Mumbai
- West
- Masaba
- Band Baaja Blush
- Indian
- Netflix
- Masaba Gupta
- LoveChild
- India
ALSO READ
Helping earthquake survivors in Turkey, Indian Army's 60 Para Field hospital was deployed in Korean War too in 1950
Seven years of Indian Roti Bank: From UP's Hardoi to over 100 centres in 14 states
London resident group pledges to fight on for Indian man facing deportation
Process underway to send mortal remains of Indian who lost his life in Turkey earthquake: Indian Ambassador
Nepal describes Indian foreign secretary’s visit as regular exchange between friendly neighbours