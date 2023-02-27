Left Menu

Brad Pitt dines with rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon in Paris

Brad Pitt and his rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon are in Paris. According to Page Six, the couple was recently spotted dining together in the city of love.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:31 IST
Ines De Ramon, Brad Pitt (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

According to Page Six, the couple was together at dinner with many people surrounding them, conversing with guests at their table at Fouquet's on the Champs-Elysees. Pitt, 59, looked smart in a black tuxedo while De Ramon, 30, wore a shimmering silver dress with spaghetti straps.

The duo first fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted grooving out at a Bono performance together in Los Angeles in November. De Ramon previously had a three-year marriage to 'The Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley. Things came to an end around May 2022.

Last year, Brad Pitt spoke about dealing with life after a messy split with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to Fox News, the 58-year-old actor talked about how his friendship with singer Nick Cave and sculptor Thomas Houseago bloomed in the wake of the divorce announcement.

While Houseago was added to the trio in 2016 after Pitt met him at a New Year's Eve party, he met Cave on the set of 'Johnny Suede' in 1991. Fox News reported that speaking about his friendship with Houseago during an interview with the Financial Times, Pitt said, "Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I'd always wanted to try it."

Pitt is currently involved in a court battle with Jolie, in which the latter recently accused the actor of choking one of their children. Despite finalizing their divorce in 2019, the two remain in a custody battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, as per Fox News. (ANI)

