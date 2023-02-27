Entertainment News Roundup: Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week; 'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG awards, setting stage for Oscars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday as the veteran Italian designer presented the autumn/winter 2023 collection for his main, eponymous line. The 88-year-old, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations - smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops.

'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG awards, setting stage for Oscars

Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" grabbed the top movie honor at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, cementing its status as the front-runner for the prestigious best picture prize at next month's Oscars. The movie about a Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes amid family turmoil has claimed a pile of trophies in recent weeks at the Hollywood awards ceremonies leading up to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter. The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their autumn/winter 2023-2024 show with a black sheer dress accessorised with a furry collar and black gloves.

South Korea's BTS member j-hope begins process to join military

A second member of Korea's BTS - the first K-pop band nominated for a Grammy - has begun the enlistment process for mandatory military service, a management official confirmed on Monday, two months after the group's oldest member began his service. BTS members said last year they would join the military starting with Jin, who turned 30 and enlisted in December after postponing his service as long as permitted.

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

"On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday. Its director Nicolas Philibert said he was deeply touched by the jury's decision to award the Berlinale's top prize to a documentary rather than a work of fiction.

Ukraine 'Art Weapon' show draws crowds in Berlin

In a converted former mint in Berlin on Saturday, crowds danced in a blaze of strobe light as a rapper hollered Ukrainian lyrics to punchy beats. In other parts of the complex, revellers looked at painted bullet-proof vests hanging from the ceiling and queued for plates of Ukrainian dumplings and borsch served by women with blue and yellow ribbons weaved into their hair.

Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise and 'Everything Everywhere'

Hollywood producers celebrated Tom Cruise's career and handed their top film honor to multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Saturday at one of the key awards ceremonies ahead of next month's Oscars. The Producers Guild of America honored Cruise with a lifetime achievement award, and several speakers thanked the actor for boosting the pandemic-hobbled movie business with last summer's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

