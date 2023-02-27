Left Menu

"It's going to happen," says Jamie Lee Curtis about 'Freaky Friday' sequel

It seems like the sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starrer 'Freaky Friday' is close to being greenlit if it hasn't been already.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:55 IST
"It's going to happen," says Jamie Lee Curtis about 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

It seems like the sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starrer 'Freaky Friday' is close to being greenlit if it hasn't been already. According to Variety, an American media company, while a reunion of the lead stars from this sequel hasn't been officially announced, Curtis offered the ultimate tease while chatting with Variety at the Producers Guild Awards.

"It's going to happen... Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen," she said. Curtis shared a photo on February 14 of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!" reported Variety.

Commenting on the post, Lohan shared emojis of crossed fingers, a smiley face with heart eyes and two hands up. At the Los Angeles premiere of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' in November, Curtis told Variety, "There is no scheduled date, but we're talking. People are talking. The right people are talking."

"I'm 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36... [A sequel] lends itself so beautifully, We're both committed to it, and it's not ours to make. It's Disney's to make and I think they're interested and we're talking," she added, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

