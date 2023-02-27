Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:20 IST
Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off

The New Jersey promoter of Akshay Kumar headlined tour The Entertainers has claimed that the show had to be cancelled due to poor ticket sales, but Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), who have conceptualised the event, said it was due to a dispute between the local promoter and national organisers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, SAI USA INC said they had to ''make tough choices'' and were ''sorry'' to let their audience down by cancelling The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay along with Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, Jasleen Royal and Aparshakti Khurana.

''It is with a big Sorry this time, that we have to let our audience down and announce the cancellation of The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay Kumar and others. The show was scheduled to be held at the Cure Insurance Arena on March 4, 2023 (sic),'' the promoters said in their post on Friday. ''In the spirit of full transparency the main reasons for the cancellation is the extremely slow sales of tickets for the show, this has led to it not being financially viable unless we booked some very huge losses from the show.'' The promoters said those who bought the tickets for the New Jersey show will be refunded.

When contacted, Uday Singh Gauri, DCA, on Monday said, "Unlike the rumours doing the rounds, The Entertainers tour is on track. The team is flying for the same tonight. While the New Jersey show is called off due to a dispute between the local promoter and national organiser, rest other shows are happening as per schedule." Akshay in his Instagram stories shared the schedule for the shows in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando and Oakland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023