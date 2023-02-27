Left Menu

MP: Couple gets life in jail for killing 3-month-old daughter born without an ear

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:20 IST
MP: Couple gets life in jail for killing 3-month-old daughter born without an ear
A couple was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for killing their three-month-old daughter, who was born without an ear, and disposing of her body in a garbage dump.

Pappu Rawal (50) and his wife Sangeeta Rawal (45) were convicted under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for killing their child with a kitchen plier, a prosecution official said.

The child's body was found wrapped in cloth in a garbage heap in Khajrana area here on March 16, 2016.

The child, who was the second daughter of the couple, did not have an ear, due to which they disowned her and killed her, the official said.

However, DNA tests established them as the biological parents and a probe found them guilty.

Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Avisarika Jain convinced the court about the couple's guilt through circumstantial and scientific evidence, the official said.

