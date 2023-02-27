Prime Video unveils Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra's look from ‘Citadel’, sets April premiere

Prime Video on Monday released the first look of actors Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the much-anticipated global series "Citadel".

The action-spy thriller show, executive produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO banner, will premiere on April 28, the streamer announced. David Weil serves as a showrunner The story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

''They have remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

''Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love," the official plotline reads.

The show also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, among others.

The series will start streaming on Prime Video from April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

"Citadel" is the debut of a landmark global franchise and its subsequent series will traverse the globe with interconnected stories.

Each series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise.

The "Citadel" series are already in production in Italy and India. The Italian version features Matilda De Angelis, while the India segment stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

