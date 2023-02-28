Left Menu

Friends reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow get emotional at Courteney Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Actress Courteney Cox has become the latest celebrity to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. And guess what? It was a 'Friends' reunion at her felicitation ceremony.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 07:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 06:52 IST
Courteney Cox Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actress Courteney Cox has become the latest celebrity to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. And guess what? It was a 'Friends' reunion at her felicitation ceremony. Courteney's close pals and 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow marked their presence at the special occasion. Jennifer and Lisa also delivered emotional speeches for Courteney, Variety reported.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Jennifer said, kicking off the duo's speech. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time." "It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow then said before Aniston interjected, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo." The moment was met with lots of laughs before Aniston continued.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," Jennifer said. Getting the Walk of Fame star was also a bit intense for Courteney.

"Speaking in public is the hardest thing for me. It's why a lot of times I don't present things because it's like almost not worth it in my heart rate," Courteney said. Courteney gained international recognition playing Monica Geller on Friends, which began in 1995 and lasted for 10 seasons, alongside Jennifer as Rachel Greene and Lisa as Phoebe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

