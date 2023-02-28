Entertainment News Roundup: Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week; Live Nation says Taylor Swift fans can't sue over ticket debacle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday as the veteran Italian designer presented the autumn/winter 2023 collection for his main, eponymous line. The 88-year-old, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations - smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops.

Live Nation says Taylor Swift fans can't sue over ticket debacle

Live Nation Entertainment Inc and subsidiary Ticketmaster LLC asked a U.S. judge on Friday to halt a proposed consumer class action over their sales of Taylor Swift concert tickets and instead force claims to be heard privately in arbitration. The companies are hoping to head off a lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, federal court accusing them of violating antitrust and consumer protection laws.

South Korea's BTS member j-hope begins process to join military

A second member of Korea's BTS - the first K-pop band nominated for a Grammy - has begun the enlistment process for mandatory military service, a management official confirmed on Monday, two months after the group's oldest member began his service. BTS members said last year they would join the military starting with Jin, who turned 30 and enlisted in December after postponing his service as long as permitted.

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

"On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday. Its director Nicolas Philibert said he was deeply touched by the jury's decision to award the Berlinale's top prize to a documentary rather than a work of fiction.

'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG awards, setting stage for Oscars

Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" grabbed the top movie honor at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, cementing its status as the front-runner for the prestigious best picture prize at next month's Oscars. The movie about a Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes amid family turmoil has claimed a pile of trophies in recent weeks at the Hollywood awards ceremonies leading up to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Putin gives U.S. actor Seagal top state award for 'humanitarian work'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed a top state award on Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to reward him for his international humanitarian and cultural work, a state decree published on Monday showed. The decree said the 70-year-old star of action films such as "Under Siege" had been given Russia's Order of Friendship. There was no immediate reaction from Seagal.

Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise and 'Everything Everywhere'

Hollywood producers celebrated Tom Cruise's career and handed their top film honor to multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Saturday at one of the key awards ceremonies ahead of next month's Oscars. The Producers Guild of America honored Cruise with a lifetime achievement award, and several speakers thanked the actor for boosting the pandemic-hobbled movie business with last summer's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

(With inputs from agencies.)