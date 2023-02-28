Left Menu

'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to welcome their first child soon. Recently, speculations had arisen on social media that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA after Charan arrived on the daytime talk show Good Morning America.

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela clear rumours, announce first baby to be born in India
'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to welcome their first child soon. Recently, speculations had arisen on social media that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA after Charan arrived on the daytime talk show Good Morning America.

However, Upasna took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India. Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

A few weeks before attending the 95th Academy Awards in March, Charan appeared on the daytime talk show Good Morning America, where he talked about RRR's mega success. He also opened up about becoming a father. When one of the show hosts, medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, asked Charan, "How much new-dad fear you have?", the star replied, "All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking."

Later on, he had a funny banter with Jennifer who happened to be a gynaecologist as well. "I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while," Ram Charan quipped.

To this, Jennifer said, "It would be an honour to deliver your baby." Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced. 

