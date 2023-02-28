Left Menu

Anil Kapoor turns nostalgic as 'Judaai' turns 26

Actors Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Sridevi's romantic drama film 'Judaai' turned 26 on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:16 IST
Anil Kapoor turns nostalgic as 'Judaai' turns 26
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Sridevi's romantic drama film 'Judaai' turned 26 on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a couple of throwback pictures on his stories which he captioned, "The decision to do judaai was not easy one for me at the time, but I'm so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies - Sri and Urmila, and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!"

In the pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Urmila, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Kanwar, the film was released in the year 1996 and received massive responses from the fans.

Meanwhile, Anil was recently seen in the action thriller series 'The Night Manager' alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

