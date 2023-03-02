Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president; Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 10:44 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president; Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more and more
Idris Elba (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, two-times winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has been named jury president for this year's competition. “I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Ostlund in a statement.

Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more

Idris Elba premiered the first of what he hopes will be a series of "Luther" films on Wednesday, taking his hit British television drama to a new audience. In "Luther: The Fallen Sun", a Netflix film, Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled and impulsive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, the character he played in the award-winning BBC series "Luther" between 2010 and 2019.

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday as the veteran Italian designer presented the autumn/winter 2023 collection for his main, eponymous line. The 88-year-old, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations - smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops.

Dior spins 1950s styles into modern looks at Paris Fashion Week

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s for the French fashion house’s fall women's catwalk show, adding a modern spin to the era's feminine mainstays. Models strode around a hulking, fantastical set parading familiar silhouettes – neat, short-sleeved button-up shirts paired with full skirts, bustier dresses, trim cardigans and cropped jackets – in somber colors and stylized floral prints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023