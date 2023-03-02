Entertainment News Roundup: 'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president; Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, two-times winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has been named jury president for this year's competition. “I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Ostlund in a statement.

Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more

Idris Elba premiered the first of what he hopes will be a series of "Luther" films on Wednesday, taking his hit British television drama to a new audience. In "Luther: The Fallen Sun", a Netflix film, Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled and impulsive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, the character he played in the award-winning BBC series "Luther" between 2010 and 2019.

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday as the veteran Italian designer presented the autumn/winter 2023 collection for his main, eponymous line. The 88-year-old, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations - smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops.

Dior spins 1950s styles into modern looks at Paris Fashion Week

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s for the French fashion house’s fall women's catwalk show, adding a modern spin to the era's feminine mainstays. Models strode around a hulking, fantastical set parading familiar silhouettes – neat, short-sleeved button-up shirts paired with full skirts, bustier dresses, trim cardigans and cropped jackets – in somber colors and stylized floral prints.

