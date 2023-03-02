Entertainment News Roundup: Burkina's film festival in full swing despite fighting on its doorstep; Netflix back up after brief outage in US - Downdetector and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Burkina's film festival in full swing despite fighting on its doorstep

In Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, soldiers give directions to movie-goers and journalists attending the continent's premier film festival that is going ahead this year despite the violent insurgency gripping many of its regions. Since the biannual Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) was last held in 2021 the West African country has had to deal with the political fallout from two coups within eight months and spiralling violence driven by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Netflix back up after brief outage in US - Downdetector

Video streaming service of Netflix Inc was back up on Thursday after facing a brief disruption in the United States, according to outage reports on Downdetector.com. At its peak, there were more than 2,000 incidents of issues with Netflix, said Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Dior spins 1950s styles into modern looks at Paris Fashion Week

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s for the French fashion house’s fall women's catwalk show, adding a modern spin to the era's feminine mainstays. Models strode around a hulking, fantastical set parading familiar silhouettes – neat, short-sleeved button-up shirts paired with full skirts, bustier dresses, trim cardigans and cropped jackets – in somber colors and stylized floral prints.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher feels no need to watch 'Drive to Survive'

Mick Schumacher's Formula One struggles last season feature strongly in the latest run of 'Drive to Survive' but the German says he feels no need to watch the Netflix docu-series. The 23-year-old, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, lost his seat at the Haas team at the end of 2022 and is now reserve to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more

Idris Elba premiered the first of what he hopes will be a series of "Luther" films on Wednesday, taking his hit British television drama to a new audience. In "Luther: The Fallen Sun", a Netflix film, Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled and impulsive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, the character he played in the award-winning BBC series "Luther" between 2010 and 2019.