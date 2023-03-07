Entertainment News Roundup: Louis Vuitton shows playful, French styles at Musee d'Orsay in Paris; Horses on the catwalk: Stella McCartney pushes leather-free style and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET

Paramount Global is mulling the possible sale of a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes the BET cable network, BET Studios and VH1, a source confirmed. The company believes BET, an entertainment brand focused on the Black community and culture, would attract substantial interest from Black investors or institutions, the source said.

Balenciaga spotlights craft at first runway show since ad controversy

French luxury group Kering's fashion house Balenciaga shifted the focus to fashion construction Sunday for its first catwalk show since a backlash from an advertising campaign last year. The label, which was criticised for a campaign featuring imagery of children, showed a lineup of distinctive tailoring, body-hugging silhouettes with hulking shoulders and full-length, glittering evening wear on a white-carpeted runway in Paris.

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

For Angela Bassett, vying for an acting Oscar for the second time next Sunday in a 40-year career, every role she has taken has been an opportunity to break through perceptions of "us as Black women." “To show our humanity, to tell the diversity of our stories, and to share the complexity of what it means to be Black and woman,” Bassett said last week at the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards. Nominated for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the 64-year-old waited 29 years for her second Oscar nomination.

Tuxedos and jumpsuits: menswear dazzles on awards season red carpets

From classic tuxedos to shiny jumpsuits, menswear has dazzled on the red carpets this awards season, sometimes even attracting the most attention with eye-catching looks. Singer Harry Styles arrived at the Grammy Awards in a chest-baring sparkling harlequin jumpsuit, while Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan has chosen ensembles in pale blue and red as his style choices for the Golden Globes and British Academy of Film (BAFTA) Awards.

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup

French label Pierre Cardin returned to the official Paris fashion week schedule for the first time in decades, sending out a colorful, off-beat lineup of styles that recalled its space age heyday. Models paraded two-toned suit jackets with triangular shaped lapels, asymmetrical dresses and capes, shimmery gold trousers and thin ties that formed an arrow-like shape at the tip.

Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

A year after he was slapped on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris Rock hammered Will Smith and his wife in a comedy special streamed live around the world, joking that he enjoyed seeing the actor beaten in his latest film. Live on Netflix on Saturday from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Rock said he had been watching slavery drama "Emancipation" just to see Smith "get whooped," cheering "hit him again" and "you missed a spot."

Horses on the catwalk: Stella McCartney pushes leather-free style

Stella McCartney drove home her leather-free fashion message by sending a team of horses to canter alongside models wearing styles crafted from new, eco-conscious materials. The designer said she sought to explore the relationship between humans and nature.

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion label Vivienne Westwood paid tribute to its late founder on Saturday, taking to the catwalk in Paris with a collection drawn up by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler. Models sauntered through the gilded halls of the Hotel de la Marine overlooking the Place de la Concorde in a chic, punk-infused lineup for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Louis Vuitton shows playful, French styles at Musee d'Orsay in Paris

Louis Vuitton took to the Musee d'Orsay for its fall-winter catwalk show on Monday, sending a modern lineup of playful, sculptural looks down a slick, black runway designed to evoke a Paris street. Exploring notions of French style, Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of the label's womenswear collections, played with volumes of clothing and trompe l'oeil effects, including boots that looked like black high heel shoes worn with white socks and fuzzy coats resembling blazers.

