Entertainment News Roundup: What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap; Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes and more

What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap

Organizers of Sunday's 95th Academy Awards are preparing for the unexpected after Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock convulsed Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony last year. For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created a crisis team to respond to any mishaps.

Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes

Tickets for the 2023 Eurovision song contest grand final in Liverpool, England, in May sold out in little over 30 minutes on Tuesday, organisers said. Britain is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine, the winner of the 2022 competition that was ruled out from hosting because of the ongoing conflict there.

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Michelle Yeoh battles her way through a multiverse, Angela Bassett leads a grieving nation at war, and Cate Blanchett deviously manipulates members of a world-class orchestra. Wide-ranging stories led by female actors fill the list of movies vying for Academy Awards on Sunday, reflecting gains in an industry that has long relegated women to secondary roles in the shadow of male heroes.

'Fiddler on the Roof' star Topol dies in Israel aged 87

Israeli actor and singer Chaim Topol, best known for his role as Tevye the dairyman in the musical 'Fiddler on the Roof', has died at the age of 87 in Israel. Topol, known by his last name alone, won worldwide fame talking and singing and dancing his way through "If I Were A Rich Man" and other hits from the show on stage and on screen in the 1971 film version.

Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for U.S. Congress

Ben Savage, who starred in the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for U.S. Congress in a Los Angeles-area district, aiming at a seat being vacated by Representative Adam Schiff, who is now running for Senate. "I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," Savage, 42, said in an Instagram post announcing his campaign.

Googly eyes and hot dog hands: Off-kilter 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar race

Hot dogs for fingers, plastic googly eyes, and conversing rocks are hardly staples of mainstream movie-making. Yet, they have became cultural touchstones of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the at-times baffling and absurdist film that has captivated Hollywood. The science-fiction kung fu comedy starring Michelle Yeoh as an exhausted laundromat owner who is simply trying to file her taxes has swept the major awards leading to the Oscars on Sunday, making it the front-runner for the prestigious best picture prize.

Frank Sinatra musical looking at singer's life and career to open in UK

A new musical about the life and career of legendary singer and performer Frank Sinatra will open in the British city of Birmingham later this year. "Sinatra The Musical" will debut at the Birmingham Rep on Sept. 23, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the "Come Fly with Me" and "New York, New York" singer’s UK tour, during which he performed in the city.

Venice Biennale to honour British musician Brian Eno

Brian Eno, the renowned British musician and visual artist who has worked with Talking Heads, U2 and David Bowie, will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement from the Venice Biennale 2023, the organiser said on Wednesday. Eno, 74, who describes himself as a 'non-musician', came to prominence in the early 1970s as a founding member of the band Roxy Music. He is best known for his contributions to ambient music and work in rock, pop and electronica.

Tennis-Netflix stars say series shows ups and downs of pro game

Rising tennis stars featured in the Netflix tennis docuseries "Break Point" said it has raised their profiles and boosted the game's visibility even if it does not always show their best side. The show, which is filming at Indian Wells again this year, focuses on a group of up-and-coming players including Casper Ruud, Felix Auger Aliassime and Taylor Fritz and as they try to navigate the pressure-filled world of professional tennis.

