Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Life and career of film and TV actor Robert Blake; Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role and more

Not since the heyday of Miramax in the 1990s has an independent studio garnered such attention, talent and box office success, entertainment industry insiders say. Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role In the 2022 "Elvis" film, Tom Hanks' depiction of Elvis Presley's real-life former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is cruel, corrupt, and according to the 2023 Razzie award results, deserving of worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:30 IST
Tom Hanks (Image source: Instagran) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Life and career of film and TV actor Robert Blake

The following are select facts about the life and career of screen actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his wife but later found liable for her death in a civil trial: * Blake was about 6 years old when he started his Hollywood career. Before that, he and his brother and sister were part of an act known as "The Three Little Hillbillies" on the vaudeville circuit. Even though his earnings would provide most of his family's income, Blake said his father used him as "his punching bag."

Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

In the 2022 "Elvis" film, Tom Hanks' depiction of Elvis Presley's real-life former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is cruel, corrupt, and according to the 2023 Razzie award results, deserving of worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards. Before celebrating the best films of the season during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, the Razzie Awards called out the worst on Saturday.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

A24, the independent studio behind such films as “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and "The Whale," is poised to dominate this year’s Academy Awards, eclipsing Hollywood’s established studios and awards-hungry streamers that are spending millions on Oscar campaigns. Not since the heyday of Miramax in the 1990s has an independent studio garnered such attention, talent and box office success, entertainment industry insiders say.

(With inputs from agencies.)

