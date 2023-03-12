Entertainment News Roundup: Champagne carpet and crisis team ready for Oscars celebration on Sunday; Oscar success puts 'endangered' Irish language centre stage and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Champagne carpet and crisis team ready for Oscars celebration on Sunday

Hollywood stars will walk a champagne-colored carpet at the Oscars on Sunday when organizers aim to keep the spotlight on "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Top Gun: Maverick" and other nominated films that brought crowds back to cinemas. In case of an unexpected twist, a crisis response team will be on hand at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry's most prestigious ceremony.

Oscar success puts 'endangered' Irish language centre stage

Thousands of miles from the glitz of Sunday's Oscars, the first Irish language film to earn a nomination is sparking renewed interest in a native tongue spoken by so few it is considered endangered by the United Nations cultural agency. Competing for best international feature, "An Cailín Ciúin" (The Quiet Girl) last year became the first Irish language film to gross more than 1 million euros ($1.06 million) at the UK and Irish box office. It has remained a fixture in cinemas across English-speaking Ireland.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

A24, the independent studio behind such films as “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and "The Whale," is poised to dominate this year’s Academy Awards, eclipsing Hollywood’s established studios and awards-hungry streamers that are spending millions on Oscar campaigns. Not since the heyday of Miramax in the 1990s has an independent studio garnered such attention, talent and box office success, entertainment industry insiders say.

Mexican film veteran Ignacio Lopez Tarso dies at 98

Actor Ignacio Lopez Tarso, a veteran of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema and star of the first Mexican production to be Oscar-nominated for best foreign language film, has died aged 98. Mexico's government confirmed the death of Lopez on Saturday evening.

Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

In the 2022 "Elvis" film, Tom Hanks' depiction of Elvis Presley's real-life former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is cruel, corrupt, and according to the 2023 Razzie award results, deserving of worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards. Before celebrating the best films of the season during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, the Razzie Awards called out the worst on Saturday.

